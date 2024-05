Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Urvashi Rautela walks the red carpet at the premiere of the rom-com musical film L'Amour ouf (Beating Hearts)at Cannes.

Urvashi wore a pink shimmery bodycon gown with chunky jewellery.

Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

She looked stunning as she waved and walked on the red carpet.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

The major highlight of the evening was her long floral trail which captivated Cannes.