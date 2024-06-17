News
When Radhika Wants To Do The Talking...

By REDIFF STYLE
June 17, 2024 08:40 IST
IMAGE: Radhika Madan opts for a fun look in this backless choli
Photographs: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Each of Radhika Madan's outfit choices aims to meant to break fashion rules. 

She rarely follows trends and it's no surprise that over four million people have their eyes fixed on what the Sarfira actor wears. 

A red carpet darling, don't expect her to shy away from making a bold statement. 

The Most Stylish Power Packed Performer at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2024 awards, the risk-taker hasn't hesitated to show off her toned abs, shoulders and pins. 

IMAGE: Her outfit exudes joy; the sheer panels give it an uber cool feel. 

 

IMAGE: The coffee lover wears the hues of her favourite concoction. 

 

IMAGE: The peach sari brings the Nineties back in a good way.
Her pet, Cosmo, digs it too. 

 

IMAGE: The joyous yellow is a lovely backdrop for the blooming flowers. 

 

IMAGE: She challenges tradition with that zipped-up maxi skirt. 

 

IMAGE: Want your printed sari to be a little dressier? Take a cue from Radhika and team it with a high-neck choli and metallic jewellery. 

REDIFF STYLE
