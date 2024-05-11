What Are Neha-Angad Celebrating?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi complete six years of marriage, and they share adorable pictures from their lives to celebrate their anniversary.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

'To the love of my life ... look how far we have come ...

thru the friendship, the fights and the free style swimming in open waters ...

thru the laughs, the victories and the losses ...

thru the impulsive travels, the unplanned date nights and the late night chats till the wee hours of the morning ...

thru the crazy workouts, the midnight snacking, your annoying phone habits and your ability to watch the same match and movie over n over n over again ...

Thru our gorgeous, adorable, extremely squishable babies and ofcourse thru this adventure called life,' Neha posts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

She adds, 'I would do it over n over n over again with you and only you! Here’s to us! SIX YEARS BABY ... #happyanniversary my love @angadbedi I love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Angad Bedi wishs her, 'Happy anniversary my love.. There is a god.. bas bachaa lae menu 6 years.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha replies to Angad's post: 'Even in my post I spoke more than you .... I love you ... come home, let&'s go out for lunch!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha and Angad got married in 2018.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Their daughter Mehr was born the same year while son Guriq arrived in 2021.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Enjoying some 'we' time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Angad bonds with his son.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Congratulations, Neha, Angad!