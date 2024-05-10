It's FaFa Time On OTT!

It's FaFa time and more on OTT this week! Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Aavesham

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A trio of friends and engineering students arrive in Bengaluru only to get entangled in a row until a maverick gangster intervenes in Fahadh 'FaFa' Faasil's madcap entertainer of the year.

Mother of the Bride

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

What if the father of the guy your daughter's about to marry is the same person who left you heartbroken years ago? Brooke Shields finds out in and as the Mother of the Bride/

Maxton Hall

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: German (with subtitles)

Based on Mona Kasten's novel, Save Me, six-part German Web series Maxton Hall revolves around an unlikely romance blossoming between a scholarship student and millionaire heir after they cross paths at elite private school.

All of Us Strangers

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Andrew Haigh's BAFTA-winning adaptation of Taichi Yamada's novel, Strangers stars an exceptional Andrew Scott as a recluse writer discovering romance in his mysterious neighbour compelling him to confront his childhood memories.

Paashbalish

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Best friends reunite after a gap of 15 years, but things are no longer what they used as they learn in the face of deceit and chaos in Paashbalish's tale of romance and revenge.

Dark Matter

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly headline the sci-fi thriller based on Blake Crouch's novel of the same name unfolding a physicist's encounter and escape from his life in a parallel universe.

8AM Metro

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A modest housewife and disarming banker make a connection during everyday local train journeys in Sayami Kher and Gulshan Deviah's charming interactions.

Under the Bridge

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Rebecca Godfrey's crime thriller gets the OTT treatment in the police procedural starring Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone as a cop investigating the disappearance of a teenager from a party she never got back from.

Let it Be

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Get up close and personal with the Fab Four through the original Beatles documentary from 1970 in its restored, re-released avatar.

Noah's Ark

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A pair of mice lead a motley crew of oddball animals to attempt and get on board Noah's Ark.

Romeo

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Family pressure forces a woman, aspiring to become an actress, to marry against her wishes. Little does she realise a love story awaits just around the corner.