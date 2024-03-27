'It was pagalpan!'

'I was mad, I was crazy to do something like that. I shouldn't have done it. I would never do it again.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff gear up for the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Mumbai.

"I don't think too much before doing a difficult stunt," Tiger Shroff says at the trailer launch of his action drama, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

His co-star Akshay Kumar chimes in, "We have never tried such stunts before."

The actors, together with Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Prithviraj Sukumaran, made very good looking pictures at the event.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Director Ali Abbas Zafar and Prithviraj Sukumaran join Akshay And Tiger for a quick photo-op.

Does Akshay Kumar, 56, fear doing 'big action' now, as compared to when he started his career?

"The biggest action I have done in my life was ek chalte huye plane ko pakadna," Akshay replies.

"I feel that was pagalpan. I was mad, I was crazy to do something like that. I shouldn't have done it. I would never do it again."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Alaya F and Tiger Shroff.

What advice would the Bade Miyan give the Chote Miyan and vice versa?

Akshay can't help but tease Tiger and say, "Tiger, ek hi disha mein raha karo."

The laughs followed, as Tiger couldn't stop blushing. If you didn't get it, Akshay was hinting at Tiger's former girlfriend Disha Patani.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: We wonder if Akshay is asking Alaya to tell how us how fascinating it was working with him.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam superstar, plays a masked villain in the film, and he lets slip a revelation.

"Usually, the story of each films is the villain, and then the heroes come and save the world. I would the fact that even this film has a very strong character arc for the villain," he says.

Akshay then takes the moment to give a shoutout to Prithviraj's big release of the week, The Goat Life.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Manushi has a secret for Akshay.

How difficult was the action for the ladies?

"I had to start from scratch," Manushi says. "I used to cry a lot initially because it was so tough, but then I managed."