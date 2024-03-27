News
'It was pagalpan!'

'It was pagalpan!'

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
March 27, 2024 12:05 IST
'I was mad, I was crazy to do something like that. I shouldn't have done it. I would never do it again.'

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff gear up for the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Mumbai. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

"I don't think too much before doing a difficult stunt," Tiger Shroff says at the trailer launch of his action drama, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

His co-star Akshay Kumar chimes in, "We have never tried such stunts before."

The actors, together with Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Prithviraj Sukumaran, made very good looking pictures at the event.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back some exciting moments.

IMAGE: Director Ali Abbas Zafar and Prithviraj Sukumaran join Akshay And Tiger for a quick photo-op. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Does Akshay Kumar, 56, fear doing 'big action' now, as compared to when he started his career?

"The biggest action I have done in my life was ek chalte huye plane ko pakadna," Akshay replies.

"I feel that was pagalpan. I was mad, I was crazy to do something like that. I shouldn't have done it. I would never do it again."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Alaya F and Tiger Shroff. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

What advice would the Bade Miyan give the Chote Miyan and vice versa?

Akshay can't help but tease Tiger and say, "Tiger, ek hi disha mein raha karo."

The laughs followed, as Tiger couldn't stop blushing. If you didn't get it, Akshay was hinting at Tiger's former girlfriend Disha Patani.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: We wonder if Akshay is asking Alaya to tell how us how fascinating it was working with him. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam superstar, plays a masked villain in the film, and he lets slip a revelation.

"Usually, the story of each films is the villain, and then the heroes come and save the world. I would the fact that even this film has a very strong character arc for the villain," he says.

Akshay then takes the moment to give a shoutout to Prithviraj's big release of the week, The Goat Life.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Manushi has a secret for Akshay. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

How difficult was the action for the ladies?

"I had to start from scratch," Manushi says. "I used to cry a lot initially because it was so tough, but then I managed."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Akshay welcomes Prithviraj on the stage post the trailer launch. Clearly, the boys loved the trailer. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
