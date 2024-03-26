How Taapsee Fell In Love With Mathias

Taapsee Pannu wed Mathias Boe, her love of 10 years, over the weekend in Udaipur.

Mathias, for folks who may be unaware, is a Danish badminton ace who won a silver medal at the London Olympics among other titles.

The wedding was a family affair with only close friends from the film fraternity in attendance.

As we await an official announcement regarding the wedding, Namrata Thakker finds out how Taapsee and Mathias fell in love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mathias Boe/Instagram

Taapsee and Mathias met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013, the same year Ms Pannu made her Bollywood debut.

Sparks flew and soon, they started dating each other.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mathias Boe/Instagram

In 2014, rumours about them being together started doing the rounds, as Taapsee was often spotted cheering for Mathias while he was playing at the India Open tournament.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Evania Pannu/Instagram

Though Taapsee and Mathias have never spoken about their relationship, they have always celebrated each other's successes on social media.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The couple have regularly been spotted together, stepping out for lunch dates and events.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mathias Boe/Instagram

Earlier this year, Taapsee spoke about her relationship during a podcast interview and said, 'I have been with the same person for the past 10 years. I started acting 13 years ago and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Can you spot Taapsee in this picture?

IMAGE: Taapsee and Mathias -- who currently coaches the Indian badminton doubles team (don't miss our interviews with him in the related links below) -- enjoy their French holiday with the actor's sisters, Shagun and Evania Pannu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

The pre-wedding ceremonies reportedly kicked off on March 20 and the duo got hitched on March 23.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mathias Boe/Instagram

Mathias, who will be 44 on July 11, enjoys his birthday lunch with the Pannu sisters. Taapsee will turn 37 on August 1.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pavail Gulati/Instagram

Pavail Gulati, who worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaaraa, attended the wedding and shared this picture from one of the pre-wedding ceremonies on his Instagram feed.

Without revealing too much, he simply wrote, 'Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Dhillon/Instagram

Manmarziyaan Writer Kanika Dhillon as well as its Director Anurag Kashyap were reportedly a part of the wedding celebrations, along with actor Abhilash Thapliyal and badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who Mathias coaches.

Kanika posted the above picture on Instagram and said, 'Keeping it peachy. #MereYaarKiShaadiHai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhilash Thapliyal/Instagram

Abhilash Thapliyal shares a Holi celebration picture on Instagram wherein Mathias, Taapsee and her sisters are present.

Guess this is how the newlyweds celebrated their first Holi together.