Home  » Movies » 'We Dream Under The Same Moon'

'We Dream Under The Same Moon'

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 31, 2025 15:03 IST

It's the festive season.

So while some celebrities celebrated Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri, others celebrated Eid the next day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar/Instagram

'We all dream under the same moon .. Eid Mubarak,' wish Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shares a picture from Lucknow, 'As we celebrate Eid, may our hearts be filled with kindness, our homes with happiness, and our lives with success. Eid Mubarak to all! And so happy to have celebrated this wonderful time in my hometown Lucknow! And worn this beautiful Eid outfit by my lovely friends.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza celebrates Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Chaitra Sukladi and Eid... 'All for One, ONE for all Peace, Health and Prosperity.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal tucks in a 'dabba full of love' for Eid.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan celebrates Eid with daughter Inaaya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif wears a pink sharara to celebrate Eid.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

