'We Dream Under The Same Moon'

It's the festive season.
So while some celebrities celebrated Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri, others celebrated Eid the next day.
'We all dream under the same moon .. Eid Mubarak,' wish Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar
Aahana Kumra shares a picture from Lucknow, 'As we celebrate Eid, may our hearts be filled with kindness, our homes with happiness, and our lives with success. Eid Mubarak to all! And so happy to have celebrated this wonderful time in my hometown Lucknow! And worn this beautiful Eid outfit by my lovely friends.'
Dia Mirza celebrates Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Chaitra Sukladi and Eid... 'All for One, ONE for all Peace, Health and Prosperity.'
Rasika Dugal tucks in a 'dabba full of love' for Eid.
Soha Ali Khan celebrates Eid with daughter Inaaya.
Aamna Sharif wears a pink sharara to celebrate Eid.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com