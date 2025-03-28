Disha, Rashmika, Ananya's Stylish Night Out

The fourth Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards saw a splash of A-listers walk down the red carpet.

The Best OTT Series award went to Panchayat Season 3, Best OTT Film to Amar Singh Chamkila, Best Film (Jury's Pick) to Laapataa Ladies and Best Film (Popular Choice) to Stree 2.

Scenes from the evening:

Disha Patani won the Most Stylish Glam Star award.

Will Rashmika Mandanna be as lucky for Salman Khan as she has been for Ranbir Kapoor (Animal), Allu Arjun (Pushpa) and Vicky Kaushal (Chhaava)? Sikandar will tell.

She bagged the Most Stylish Pan-India Actor award.

After dazzling at the Lakme Fashion Week, Ananya Panday gets ready for awards night.

She won the Best Actor OTT Female (Jury's Pick) award for her performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller, CTRL.

Rasha Thadani.

Sharvari won the Best Actor Female (Jury's Choice) for her horror film, Munjya.

Kajol won the Best Actor OTT Female (Jury's Pick) for her cop role in Do Patti.

Sushmita Sen and Kajol shared a warm moment after Sush won the Evergreen Fashion Icon award.

Bhagyashree.

Hina Khan has been truly inspirational on social media post her cancer diagnosis, as she shares frequent medical updates.

She won the Most Stylish Inspirational Icon award.

Shalini Passi won the Most Stylish Reality Show Star (Female) for her truly entertaining turn in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Chhaya Kadam.

Rupali Ganguly brings her mum Rajni along.

The actor won the Best Actor-TV award for her long-running television show, Anupamaa.

Nitanshi Goel won the Best Debut Female for her performance in Laapataa Ladies. Lakshya won the Best Debut Male award for the actioner, Kill.

Akshay Kumar won the Best Actor Male (Jury's Pick) for his film, Sarfira.

Rajkummar Rao won the Best Actor (Popular Choice) award for his performance in Stree 2.

Tiger Shroff took home the Fashion Icon award.

Shahid Kapoor won the Performer of the Year award.

Anupam Kher with Arjun Kapoor.

Anupam won the Best Actor OTT Male (Jury's Pick) award for his inspirational film, Vijay 69 while Arjun won the Best Actor in a Negative Role award for his turn in Singham Again.

Madhur Bhandarkar.

Karan Johar.

Sonu Nigam won the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for his chartbuster Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The award for Best Playback Singer (Female) went to Madhubanti Bagchi for her Aaj Ki Raat song from Stree 2.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi won the 1Most Stylish Mould Breaker award.

Himesh Reshammiya, seen here with his wife Sonia, bagged the Most Iconic Entertainer award, and gave the audience a jhalak of it with a special live performance.

Govinda didn't make an appearance but wife Sunita and son Yashvardhan made up for it.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com