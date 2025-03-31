Mrunal's Special Prayer For #GudiPadwa

Stars celebrate Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Chaitra Navratri on Sunday, and share pretty pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur wishes fans on Gudi Padwa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram

Priya Mani Raj goes desi for the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar moves into her new home on Gudi Padwa and feels blessed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam gets a special photoshoot done for the festive day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra does a special Gudi Padwa photoshoot as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

'This New Year will be MAGICAL,' feels Anusha Dandekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

'She's Blessed Because There's always Maa Goddess behind her! Happy Navratri Everyone!' says Neha Kakkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande Jain says a special prayer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Pandit/Instagram

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have a special wish: 'May this new year usher in abundant happiness, unwavering peace, and boundless prosperity for you and your family. Like the traditional Ugadi Bevvu Bella (neem leaves and jaggery) which symbolises life is a beautiful blend of bitter and sweet; embrace it all with grace.

'Wishing you a truly joyous Ugadi! And to those celebrating, a very Happy Gudi Padwa.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com