Mrunal's Special Prayer For #GudiPadwa

Stars celebrate Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Chaitra Navratri on Sunday, and share pretty pictures on social media.
Mrunal Thakur wishes fans on Gudi Padwa.
Priya Mani Raj goes desi for the festival.
Amruta Khanvilkar moves into her new home on Gudi Padwa and feels blessed.
Rashmi Gautam gets a special photoshoot done for the festive day.
Aahana Kumra does a special Gudi Padwa photoshoot as well.
'This New Year will be MAGICAL,' feels Anusha Dandekar.
'She's Blessed Because There's always Maa Goddess behind her! Happy Navratri Everyone!' says Neha Kakkar.
Ankita Lokhande Jain says a special prayer.
Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have a special wish: 'May this new year usher in abundant happiness, unwavering peace, and boundless prosperity for you and your family. Like the traditional Ugadi Bevvu Bella (neem leaves and jaggery) which symbolises life is a beautiful blend of bitter and sweet; embrace it all with grace.
'Wishing you a truly joyous Ugadi! And to those celebrating, a very Happy Gudi Padwa.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com