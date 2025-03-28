How Much Salman's Ram Mandir Watch Costs

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan recently reminded his followers that his big Eid release Sikandar is releasing this Sunday, March 30.

But what caught everyone's attention was his watch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Bhai wore a limited edition Ram Janambhoomi Mandir watch.

The orange-strapped Jacob&Co luxury timepiece has a picture of Lord Ram and Hanuman, along with Ayodhya's Ram Janambhoomi Mandir.

It was reportedly gifted to Salman by his mother, Salma Khan.

Abhishek Bachchan was seen wearing an identical watch a couple of months ago.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

So how much does it cost?

A whopping Rs 34 lakh (Rs 340 million)!

Yes, you read that right!