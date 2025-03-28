Deva Action Arrives On OTT

Shahid losing his memory, Nicole losing her mind, Mufasa holding on to both, only on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

Deva

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A remake of the Malayalam drama Mumbai Police, Deva showcases Shahid Kapoor's flair for juggling between unhinged and sombre as a cop investigating a case while reeling in amnesia.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Acquaint yourself with Simba's dad Mufasa's origins story from lost cub to lion king in the Barry Jenkins directed Disney prequel, also offering a Hindi dub from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and sons, Aryan, AbRam.

Holland

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Holland relies on Nicole Kidman's prowess in complex portrayals to tell its story of a bored teacher in a 2000s-set Michigan town suspecting her optometrist husband of an affair.

Anpodu Kanmani

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

It's a case of expectations versus reality after a Kerala based couple tie the knot in Anpodu Kanmani's slice-of-life.

The Studio

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Creative and corporate lock horns as a newly appointed movie studio head tries to keep cinema alive in this Seth Rogen led Hollywood satire.

Mr Housekeeping

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A down and out graduate's decision to work as a housekeeper at a young woman's apartment ensues in unexpected twists and turns of the rom-com kind.

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Cantonese, Japanese (with subtitles)

A giant box office success in Hong Kong, the martial arts spectacle chronicles the survival of a refugee in the 1980s after he enters and learns the ways of the lawless Kowloon Walled City.

Maamanithan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A auto driver's desire to provide a better life for his family goes topsy turvy in Vijay Sethupati's poignant new drama.

Mazaka

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A comedy of errors follows when a father-son duo fall in love with an aunt-niece pair in Mazaka.

Sabdham

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Thrills, chills, it's all there in the horror packed Sabdham wherein a psychic and paranormal investigator encounters a vengeful force.

Kill Dill

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

Dil Dosti Dilemma's perky star Anushka Sen plays a young college goer looking for her missing sister's whereabouts through a mysterious club at her new alma mater where she's on an exchange student programme.

Aghathiyaa

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

It's haunted house time as dark secrets, deceit and greed unravel against the spooky historical mood of Aghathiyaa.