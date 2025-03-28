HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Deva Action Arrives On OTT

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 28, 2025 10:05 IST

Shahid losing his memory, Nicole losing her mind, Mufasa holding on to both, only on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

Deva
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

A remake of the Malayalam drama Mumbai Police, Deva showcases Shahid Kapoor's flair for juggling between unhinged and sombre as a cop investigating a case while reeling in amnesia.

Mufasa: The Lion King
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

Acquaint yourself with Simba's dad Mufasa's origins story from lost cub to lion king in the Barry Jenkins directed Disney prequel, also offering a Hindi dub from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and sons, Aryan, AbRam.

 

Holland
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Holland relies on Nicole Kidman's prowess in complex portrayals to tell its story of a bored teacher in a 2000s-set Michigan town suspecting her optometrist husband of an affair.

Anpodu Kanmani
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

It's a case of expectations versus reality after a Kerala based couple tie the knot in Anpodu Kanmani's slice-of-life.

The Studio
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

Creative and corporate lock horns as a newly appointed movie studio head tries to keep cinema alive in this Seth Rogen led Hollywood satire.

Mr Housekeeping
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A down and out graduate's decision to work as a housekeeper at a young woman's apartment ensues in unexpected twists and turns of the rom-com kind.

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Cantonese, Japanese (with subtitles)

A giant box office success in Hong Kong, the martial arts spectacle chronicles the survival of a refugee in the 1980s after he enters and learns the ways of the lawless Kowloon Walled City.

Maamanithan
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A auto driver's desire to provide a better life for his family goes topsy turvy in Vijay Sethupati's poignant new drama.

Mazaka
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A comedy of errors follows when a father-son duo fall in love with an aunt-niece pair in Mazaka.

Sabdham
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Thrills, chills, it's all there in the horror packed Sabdham wherein a psychic and paranormal investigator encounters a vengeful force.

Kill Dill
Where to watch? Amazon MX Player
Language: Hindi

Dil Dosti Dilemma's perky star Anushka Sen plays a young college goer looking for her missing sister's whereabouts through a mysterious club at her new alma mater where she's on an exchange student programme.

Aghathiyaa
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

It's haunted house time as dark secrets, deceit and greed unravel against the spooky historical mood of Aghathiyaa.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
