Mouni Was 'Intimidated' By Sanju Baba

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt at The Bhootnii launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The Stree 2 success has triggered a wave of horror-comedy films and next in the line is The Bhootnii, led by Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh.

The film's star cast, along with Director Sidhaant Sachdev, launched the trailer amid much fanfare.

"Iss baar Naagin nahin hoon main (I am not Naagin this time)," Mouni declared as she talked about her spooky character in The Bhootnii while also dropping Naagin as a reference, her most memorable character from Ektaa Kapoor's hit television show.

"I have played a goddesses in Mahadev, followed by Naagin and then Brahmastra. I feel like there is some extra-terrestrial connection to these roles I have played."

IMAGE: Mouni Roy at The Bhootnii launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Mouni revealed that her co-star Sanjay Dutt was a "big reason" for her to be a part of The Bhootnii.

"We were such big fans on set. It took me three days to tell him that I am his huge fan. I was so intimidated to be sharing the screen with him. It was a dream come true," she said.

The Bhootnii is a blend of horror and comedy revolving around the legend of a haunted tree. Sanjay Dutt plays a ghostbuster named Baba who is pitted against Mouni's mysterious woman. The film also features the romantic pairing of Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

IMAGE: Team The Bhootnii at the trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

"This is the first time I am doing a horror comedy, and I absolutely enjoyed it," said Sanjay Dutt. "Sidhaant (Sachdev, writer and director) has written a beautiful script and I am sure people will enjoy the film."

Sunny Singh, who rose to fame with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Jai Mummy Di, revealed the "best thing" about Sanjay Dutt.

"I have done romantic comedies but this is the first time I was approached for a horror comedy. I couldn't say no. I was especially happy that Sanju sir was there in this film. He is someone if I called him up in the middle of the night, he will be there for me. That's the best thing about him," Sunny said.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh at The Bhootnii launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Mouni shared that she was keen about doing The Bhootnii "20 minutes into the narration".

"When Siddhant sir narrated the story, I knew I had to do this film. I told him, 'You cannot cast anyone else for this role. It has to be me.' All of them were kind enough to cast me."

IMAGE: Nick, Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh and Aasif Khan at The Bhootnii launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sanjay was asked about the big Eid release this week, Salman Khan's Sikandar and he said the film is bound to be a "superhit".

"Salman is my younger brother. I always pray for him. God has given him a lot. Sikandar will be a superhit film," he said.

Interestingly, Salman is named 'Sanjay' in the film, as his onscreen parents were a big fan of Dutt's parents, Nargis and Sunil Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt confirmed his screen reunion with Salman after 25 years. The duo previously worked in Saajan (1991) and Chal Mere Bhai (2000) besides a special appearance in Son of Sardaar (2012).

"Yes, we working together. You will see our tashaan in an action movie. I am very happy that I am working with my younger brother after 25 years," Sanjay said.

The Bhootnii is set to release on April 18.