News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Pushpa Told Manhattan

What Pushpa Told Manhattan

By Rediff Movies
August 23, 2022 13:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Allu Arjun, whose movie movie Pushpa rocked the box office this year, was the Grand Marshal at the Federation of Indian Association' Indian Independence Day parade in Manhattan on Sunday, August 22, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Bunny, as Allu Arjun is affectionately known in the Telugu film fraternity, waves the Tricolour with his wife Sneha Reddy alongside him at the India Day parade. Photograph: Kind courtesy Paresh Gandhi

Bunny gave the audience at the India Day Parade a riff on his memorable line from Pushpa, to thunderous applause of course.

Video: Kind courtesy Gunjesh Desai

 

And did likewise at the FIA gala dinner at Pier 60 in New York on Sunday, April 21, evening.

Video: Kind courtesy Gunjesh Desai

 

Videos curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Pushpa Mania in Manhattan
Pushpa Mania in Manhattan
Why Pushpa Is Such A Huge Hit
Why Pushpa Is Such A Huge Hit
Pushpa: The Rise Review
Pushpa: The Rise Review
Tough when you play 2 matches and then sit out: Axar
Tough when you play 2 matches and then sit out: Axar
Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen, finishes second in Miami
Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen, finishes second in Miami
Sena vs Sena: SC sends petitions to Constitution bench
Sena vs Sena: SC sends petitions to Constitution bench
'Why do I have to be a perfect daughter?
'Why do I have to be a perfect daughter?

More like this

A Tiranga Flies Over Manhattan!

A Tiranga Flies Over Manhattan!

Guess Who Was First Choice For Pushpa!

Guess Who Was First Choice For Pushpa!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances