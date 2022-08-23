What Pushpa Told Manhattan

Allu Arjun, whose movie movie Pushpa rocked the box office this year, was the Grand Marshal at the Federation of Indian Association' Indian Independence Day parade in Manhattan on Sunday, August 22, 2022.
Bunny gave the audience at the India Day Parade a riff on his memorable line from Pushpa, to thunderous applause of course.
And did likewise at the FIA gala dinner at Pier 60 in New York on Sunday, April 21, evening.
Videos curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com