What Pushpa Told Manhattan

Allu Arjun, whose movie movie Pushpa rocked the box office this year, was the Grand Marshal at the Federation of Indian Association' Indian Independence Day parade in Manhattan on Sunday, August 22, 2022.

IMAGE: Bunny, as Allu Arjun is affectionately known in the Telugu film fraternity, waves the Tricolour with his wife Sneha Reddy alongside him at the India Day parade. Photograph: Kind courtesy Paresh Gandhi

Bunny gave the audience at the India Day Parade a riff on his memorable line from Pushpa, to thunderous applause of course.

Video: Kind courtesy Gunjesh Desai

And did likewise at the FIA gala dinner at Pier 60 in New York on Sunday, April 21, evening.

Video: Kind courtesy Gunjesh Desai

Videos curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com