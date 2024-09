Photograph: ANI Photo

Ranbir Kapoor and his mum Neetu Kapoor performed the annual Ganpati Visarjan on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha were not present.

Watch Ranbir and Neetu arrive in this video

Photograph: ANI Photo

The other Kapoor family members were not spotted either.

But this certainly takes us down memory lane during RK Studios' last Ganpati visarjan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Bringing up another memory from 10 years ago: When Rishi Kapoor was a part of the celebrations.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com