Watch: Priyanka Is Back In Mumbai

Photograph: ANI Photos

Priyanka Chopra gives a bright smile to the Mumbai media as she gets clicked at the airport.

She was met with enthusiastic waves and flashing cameras, and she greeted everyone with a namaste.

PeeCee gives a thumbs up to everyone, even as her husband Nick Jonas recently had a scare during his Prague concert, where a laser was pointed at him. He ran off the stage mid-concert, even though his brothers Joe and Kevin stayed on.

Watch Priyanka at the airport:

'Mumbai meri jaan,' Priyanka updated on Instagram Stories alongside a video of her plane touching down in the city.

Priyanka had been in Mumbai just last month to launch the trailer of her Marathi film production Paani, starring Adinath Kothare.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com