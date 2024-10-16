News
Jaya Bachchan Tries Some Wacky Comedy

Jaya Bachchan Tries Some Wacky Comedy

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 16, 2024 12:23 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Jaya Bachchan, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, gets ready to face the camera again.

She will be seen in Vikas Bahl's ensemble film Darwaza, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi.

 

The film will start shooting at the end of the month.

"Darwaza is a wacky comedy revolving around her character. There are other interesting characters, but she leads the plot," a source informs Subhash K Jha.

Apparently, Jaya was not sure if she could pull off comedy, but the director was confident.

Interestingly, Vikas has directed Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye and Ganapath.

SUBHASH K JHA
