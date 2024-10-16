Pooja's 'Wild' Birthday In Sri Lanka

Ranbir gets a haircut... Nia goes glam... Kartik, Vidya meet Amitabh...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde holidays in Sri Lanka and updates us, 'Birthdays in the wild Thank you for all the love, messages and wishes... will try and respond to as many as I can... for now, I'm just trying to be fully in the NOW. Love you. Blessed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aalim Hakim/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor gets a new haircut from Bollywood's favourite hairstylist Aalim Hakim, and we love it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal /Instagram

Rasika Dugal's 'Mandatory Moody Mid-week Musings' writes, 'The love for alliterations isn't going anytime soon nor is the love for this colour. Go-to colour since last year.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

'Old school OG charm meets brand new energy ... @mtvroadies can't wait! (Also the joy of being reunited with a crew that we have shared so many stories and adventures with ... #heartisfull )' writes Neha Dhupia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma goes glam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy R Madhavan/Instagram

R Madhavan wishes wife Sarita Birje on her birthday: 'You know, I can never get enough of this my love. So grateful to be able to do that every year on your birthday as well. You just make me feel like I want to be a better man every day Happily... and you amaze me every time I see you. You know, I say that all the time, but it never gets old. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY HONEYYYYY.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

When Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) and Manjulika (Vidya Balan) partied with Bhoothnath (Amitabh Bachchan) on the sets of KBC.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

Nidhhi Agerwal gets clicked.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

Manasi Parekh enjoys the view from her balcony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Bose Roy/Instagram

Ronit Bose Roy is at the Shakespeare's Head pub in London, and he writes, 'Trivia - my most favorite pub in London. @neelamboseroy and me have to stop here for a customary drink.'

