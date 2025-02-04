HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Movies » 'People Take Offence To My Jokes So I Have Stopped Joking'

'People Take Offence To My Jokes So I Have Stopped Joking'

By MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 04, 2025 13:50 IST

'I have passed this to my son Aryan and told him, 'Jaa beta, baap ka naam roshan kar.'

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Shah Rukh Khan bets on his son Aryan for his grand OTT debut with the cheekily titled show, The BA***DS of Bollywood (pronounced as The Bads of Bollywood).

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series promises to show the many facets of the Hindi film industry in a fun and refreshing way, with Aryan serving the triple role as writer, creator and director of the show. The show is said to feature starry cameos from industry stalwarts.

SRK, who headlines the show, unveiled the teaser of the series at Monday's Netflix event.

 

WATCH: Why Aryan told SRK not to divulge details of the show

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

In the promo, SRK is asked to give retakes for one line which makes the actor eventually lose his cool.

He snaps back at his director saying, 'Shut up. Tere baap ka raj hai kya?'

The person behind the camera is revealed to be Aryan Khan who responds with a smile, 'Yes.'

WATCH: SRK reveals the correct pronunciation of the show's title

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

"I sincerely request and wish from the bottom of my heart that my son who is taking his first step in direction, and my daughter who is becoming an actress, even if they receive even 50 per cent of the love the world has given me, it would be more than enough," the superstar said.

The BA***DS of Bollywood takes forward Red Chillies Entertainment's association with Netflix after their collaboration with projects like Darlings, Bard of Blood, Bhakshak and Class of '83.

Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter, also made her foray into Bollywood with the 2023 Netflix film The Archies.

"The environment where Suhana and Aryan grew up, they used to see Adi (Aditya Chopra), Hrithik (Roshan), Karan (Johar) at our house all the time. They used to wonder, 'Sab kya TV pe kaam karte hai?'

"I watched a few episodes of the series. It's extremely funny. I love funny things. People often take offence to my jokes so I have stopped joking around. I have passed this to my son Aryan and told him 'Jaa beta, baap ka naam roshan kar'."

MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
