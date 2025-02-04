Want To Dine With The Kapoors?

Netflix has announced a thrilling line-up for 2025.

From stylish dramas to comedies and the returning of popular franchises, it's a packed roster of entertainment featuring stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nayanthara, Rajkummar Rao and many others.

Mayur Sanap lists the Web series you can look forward to.

Dining With The Kapoors

Docu film-maker Smriti Mundhra (St Louis Superman, I Am Ready, Warden, The Romantics) finds her next subject of fascination for Bollywood's iconic film family, the Kapoors.

It brings together members of Kapoor khandaan across generations -- Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, and others.

Dining With The Kapoors promises a closer look into the family dynamics and the love they share for food and cinema.

Hoping for a sumptuous treat.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

A long-standing rumour about Aryan Khan's Bollywood foray finally comes true with the announcement of his directorial debut.

The young talent serves as writer too, on the show titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and it stars papa Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

The show revolves around Bollywood's glitzy world and promises an ample dose of self-aware humour blended with high-stakes narrative and an array of some sparkling cameos.

Akka

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte headline a lethal game of power and survival in the YRF-backed gangster drama Akka.

Just to see these two immensely watchable actors being at the helm of affairs makes you curious.

If the trailer is anything to go by, we can expect some fireworks in debutant director Dharmaraj Shetty's ambitious show.

While Radhika builds on her successful stint at Netflix after Sacred Games, Ghoul, Raat Akeli Hai, Lust Stories and Monica, O My Darling, it's interesting to see Keerthy taking on yet another gritty role after Saani Kaayidham, which would hopefully redeem her from the baloney that Baby John was.

Glory

Inside Edge and Mirzapur fame Karan Anshuman helms this murder mystery-cum-family drama alongside Kanishk Varma that tells the story of old feuds and vengeance against the backdrop of boxing.

Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat play estranged brothers, while Kohrra fame Suvinder Vicky plays their father and boxing coach.

This one promises to pack a punch with its hatke mix of genres.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

After Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, the next season brings together Bengali superstars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee in Neeraj Pandey's gritty political thriller.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangada Singh, and Mimoh Chakraborty.

Kohrra Season Two

Barun Sobti returns as Inspector Amarpal Jasjit Garundi to solve yet another shocking case from the hinterlands of Punjab in the second season of Sudhip Sharma's Kohrra.

Mona Singh makes for an exciting new addition to the show.

Mandala Murders

Vaani Kapoor plays a detective in her streaming debut in Mandala Murders, which is YRF's second show this year after Akka.

While the show seems to have a similar premise as last year's Manvat Murders, one hopes the supernatural twist as seen in the trailer will bring in some novelty.

Surveen Chawla and Gullak fame Vaibhav Raj Gupta also star in Mardaani 2 Director Gopi Puthran's eerie crime saga.

Rana Naidu Season 2

A troika of directors Karan Anshuman, Suparn S Verma and Abhay Chopra helm the new season of the Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh-starrer Rana Naidu that introduces a new ruthless villain in the form of Arjun Rampal.

A glimpse in the promo where a bloodied Rana is being held hostage by Arjun's underworld figure is enough to tell you that this new season will be darker and grittier.

Surveen Chawla and Kriti Kharbanda round off the exciting cast.

Dabba Cartel

Featuring powerhouses Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar and Lillete Dubey, Dabba Cartel presents a crime story about a bunch of everyday middle-class women that start a drug delivery operation in the guise of a tiffin service.

For that killer premise and cast, this one is already a hit in my books!

Dabba Cartel is backed by Excel Entertainment and directed by Hitesh Bhatia (Sharmaji Namkeen).

Delhi Crime Season 3

The Emmy-winning series returns with yet another challenging case for DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, played to perfection by a staggering Shefali Shah.

Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang also return as elite team members, while Huma Qureshi and Sayani Gupta join in as new cast members.

The absence of Richie Mehta, the original creator, is worrisome though.

Saare Jahan Se Accha

Pratik Gandhi headlines Writer-turned-Director Sumit Purohit's (Scam 1992, Inside Edge, Srikanth) spy thriller that revolves around spies, undercover agents, and intelligence operatives amidst India's nuclear programme in the 1970s.

The period drama also sees a terrific supporting cast in Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni and Sunny Hinduja.

The Royals

An interesting new pairing of Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Director duo Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana's charming romance The Royals.

The teaser showcases blazing chemistry between the leads, but it's the quirky side of movie legend Zeenat Aman that piques your interest.

Super Subbu

Sundeep Kishan (The Family Man, Raayan, Captain Miller) plays a titular character in Director Mallik Ram's Telugu series that presents a quirky tale of an adult sex education teacher.

The comedy drama also stars Mithila Palkar marking her first Telugu production.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

Kapil Sharma and gang return for the third season The Great Indian Kapil Show that promises to have the audiences in hysterics with even funnier jokes.

Expect complete family entertainment here.