Will Kaveri Kapur Be Bollywood's Next Star?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaveri Kapur/Instagram

It's raining star kids debuts this February!

Joining Junaid Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor is Suchitra Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur, who will make her acting debut in the film Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.

The romantic comedy also features Vardhaan Puri, Amrish Puri's grandson.

Directed by Kunal Kohli (Hum Tum, it arrives on Disney+Hotstar on February 11.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaveri Kapur/Instagram

Kaveri was reportedly to be launched in the sequel to her dad's iconic film, Masoom, but the film has been delayed. The original lead stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi are expected to be a part of the sequel.