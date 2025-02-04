Ready For Some Old Fashioned Romance?

Saif Ali Khan returns to the OTT space after Sacred Games and Tandav and is a part of Netflix's exciting slate for 2025.

The streaming giant unveils a slew of exciting film titles. Mayur Sanap lists them for you.

Aap Jaisa Koi

An old-school, swoony romance in the fast-paced digital age? The Karan Johar-backed Aap Jaisa Koiseems to have all these elements.

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh play a head-in-the-clouds couple in this romantic drama directed by Meenakshi Sundareshwar helmsman Vivek Soni.

Dhoom Dhaam

Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam play a newlywed couple whose romantic getaway turn into an unexpected adventure.

Expect fun and frolic with a dash of romance in this Valentine's Day offering.

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins

Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand backs a stylish heist thriller featuring the dynamic duo of Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film revolves around a renowned thief and his quest to steal the world's most sought after diamond.

Ocean's 11? Nah, a solo Saif is enough to pull off this mission.

Nadaaniyan

Love, conflicts and heartache take centre stage as Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor play a cutesy couple in this teenage romance.

Backed by Karan Johar, the film also features Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj.

Test

After her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, Lady Superstar returns to OTT space for a Tamil relationship drama co-starring R Madhavan and Siddharth.

The first glimpse promises Nayanthara's emotional performance.

Toaster

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa make their debut as producers in a slice-of-life comedy Toaster which puts Raj alongside Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

This is a comfort genre for Raj, so one can expect some rollicking good time with this sitcom-ish caper.