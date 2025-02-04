IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan in Jewel Thief.

Saif Ali Khan made his first media appearance after his shocking stabbing incident last month, and looked happy to announce his latest film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

Backed by Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand, the crime caper presents Saif as a suave thief who prepares for a dangerous heist. Jaideep Ahlawat plays the powerful crime lord who hires Saif for this criminal job.

"Siddharth and I have been talking about this film for a long time, and I have always wanted to do a heist film. I couldn't have asked for a better co-star (pats Jaideep's shoulder). It is a lovely movie and I'm very excited,' Saif said.

Even though the actor looked well, the black cast on his arm and concealed scar on his neck were reminiscent of what he had to endure.

"It feels very nice to be standing here in front of you," Saif said with a smile.

WATCH: Saif on Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Saif, Producer Mamta Anand, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Siddharth Anand at the Netflix event.

Saif and Siddharth Anand had collaborated on Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Anand praised his lead actors and said the film couldn't have been "better and bigger" than it already is without them.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who is receiving rave reviews for his performance as Hathiram Chaudhary in Pataal Lok Season 2, said he is always on the lookout for "good stories" and "good makers" which makes his job easy as an actor.

"You find good stories, you find good people to work with and then it (the acting) just happens on its own," the actor said about his process.

Jaideep's Netflix association includes the 2023 thriller Jaane Jaan in which he shared screen space with Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, Jewel Thief also features Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles.