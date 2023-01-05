Want To Watch John-Manushi In Action?

There's so much entertainment coming up in 2023.

While many movies have announced their release dates, there are many more which are scheduled to arrive, but haven't picked a date yet.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the line-up.

Gadar 2

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Until Baahubali: The Conclusion arrived, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha held the record for the maximum footfalls for an action film in India.

Like Director Anil Sharma told Rediff, "I knew it was going to be India's Titanic".

Now 22 years later, he returns with the film's sequel with the original cast of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, who played their son.

Utkarsh, of course, is Anil Sharma's son, who is now all grown up.

OMG - Oh My God 2

Akshay Kumar has completed the shooting of the second installment of the OMG franchise and this time, he has Pankaj Tripathi for company.

The film is directed by Amit Rai who earlier directed the award-winning film Road To Sangam, starring, ironically, the original OMG star, Paresh Rawal.

Aashiqui 3

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Mukesh Bhatt's Aashiqui series just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

After Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor made the second installment a big hit, it's time for Kartik Aaryan to join the third part.

Mohit Suri returns to direct.

Ganapath - Chapter 1

Vikas Bahl's action drama Ganapath - Chapter 1 stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

While Tiger's 2023 biggie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been confirmed for a Christmas release, one wonders when this film will arrive.

Soorarai Pottru remake

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suriya/Instagram

Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru was a surprise success.

Based on Air Deccan founder Captain Gopinath's life, the film will now see a Hindi version.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the remake stars Akshay Kumar.

Tehran

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Based on true events in the Middle East, Tehran is a Dinesh Vijan production starring John Abraham.

Manushi Chillar gets into a contemporary avatar after going back in time with Samrat Prithviraj.

Capsule Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Capsule Gill is yet another outing for Akshay Kumar, the shooting of which is complete.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani with whom AK did Cuttputlii last year and then Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 2023.

Based on true events, the biopic reunites Akshay with his Rustom Director Tinu Suresh Desai.

Fukrey 3

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Sharma/Instagram

Like the first part, Fukrey Returns was a roaring success in 2017.

Fukrey 3 was announced pronto, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Now, the team of Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chaddha return in this quirky comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Mr & Mrs Mahi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is set to have an exciting 2023, as she will be seen in Bawaal as well as Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Rajkummar Rao is the leading man in this fun film with cricket as the backdrop.

Bheed

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Sinha has been making quite a few hard-hitting films lately, and Bheed promises to be in the same vein.

Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza play key parts.