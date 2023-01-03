Will Kartik-Kiara Make Magic Again?

There's so much entertainment coming up in April, May, June 2023, Joginder Tuteja tells us.

Bawaal

Release date: April 7

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor get together in Bawaal, a film that sees Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Director Nitesh Tiwari come together again after Chhichhore.

It tells the story of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl there.

Bull

Release date: April 7

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Directed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar, it is inspired by the life of Brigadier Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives.

While we last saw Shahid Kapoor in an emotional role in Jersey, Bull will see his action avatar.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Release date: April 21

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan hasn't had a theatrical release since 2019's Dabangg and returns with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this Eid.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Venkatesh Daggubati and Shehnaaz Gill.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Release date: April 28

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

Karan Johar last directed a film -- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil -- in 2016.

He returns as director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Tejas

Release date: May

Kangana Ranaut plays a fighter pilot in a film directed by first-timer Sarvesh Mewara.

Yaariyan 2

Release date: May 12

Divya Khosla Kumar's directorial debut Yaariyaan was a hit.

Made entirely with newcomers and marking Rakul Singh's debut, the film was also known for its chartbuster music.

The sequel, which brings back the original hero Himansh Kohli, will be directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru who earlier made Salman Khan's Lucky: No Time For Love.

Jawan

Release date: June 2

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan gives us Jawan, directed by Tamil director Atlee.

Not only does the superstar appear in a double role, the film also stars 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara.

Adipurush

Release date: June 16

With the film been pushed ahead by almost six months and heavy work being done on the VFX, one can expect Adipurush to be a truly refined product.

Om Raut has shown his mettle as a director with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan at his disposal, he will make sure to put his best foot forward.

Dream Girl 2

Release date: June 23

Ayushmann Khurrana did not have a good 2022 commercially, but 2023 promises to get better, and it all starts with Dream Girl 2.

The Raaj Shaandilya directed comedy drama sees Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Release date: June 29

Kartik Aaryan gets romantic in Satyaprem Ki Katha, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

He has his lucky charm Kiara Advani by his side and Marathi films director Sameer Vidwans, who steps into Bollywood for the first time, may just have a winner here.