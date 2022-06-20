News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Want To Join Malaika For A Swim?

Want To Join Malaika For A Swim?

By Rediff Movies
June 20, 2022 18:25 IST
Taapsee explores Milan...Vicky checks out Croatia...Divya wanders around Shimla...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Is Malaika Arora inviting us for a swim?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani lets her whites do the talking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor dazzles with her smile.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde wears her colours.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: After Nice and Cannes, Taapsee Pannu's holiday takes her to Milan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: That's how Vidya Balan chills on Sunday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra dresses up in Puri.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal sends love from Croatia.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ramya Krishnan takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramya Krishnan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar explores Shimla after a shoot.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
Bollywood's Amazing Dads

Bollywood's Amazing Dads

'By the grace of God I am fine'

'By the grace of God I am fine'

