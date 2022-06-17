Varun, Kartik Party With The Ladies!

The first Pinkvilla Style Icons awards saw Bollywood's women look stunningly beautiful and stylish.

Friends met up on the red carpet, and Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor brought the house down with their impromptu jig.

Scroll down and click on the images to see all the action on the awards night.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan bond on the red carpet.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Varun gets his friends to do the hook step of his Punjaabban song from JugJugg Jeeyo.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh obliges, and dances with Anil Kapoor, with whom he had bonded during the shooting of Dil Dhadakne Do.

Kapoor won the Super Stylish Timeless Icon award (but, of course).

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Then Ranveer catches up with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Director, Karan Johar.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana won the Super Stylish Actor (Male) Reader's Choice award.

There's more to him than style, of course, and his choice of films prove that.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a blockbuster and the actor -- nay star -- reminds everyone of it.

KA won the Super Stylish Actor award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra turns on the swag.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vikram Phadnis escorts Madhoo, looking pretty in purple.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sunny Leone makes blue shine bright, as she arrives with husband Daniel Webber.

Sunny won the Super Stylish Glam Star award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra deserve their Super Stylish TV Couple award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Dassani celebrates his Super Stylish Emerging Talent (Male) award with his Nikamma co-star Shirley Setia.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Jackie Shroff, the original style icon.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Maniesh Paul winks at the photographers.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: After scoring a huge hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Director Anees Bazmee moves on to his next sequel.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: The Lady Killer Arjun Kapoor won the Super Stylish Mould-Breaker award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar