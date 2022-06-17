News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Varun, Kiara Decide To Dance

When Varun, Kiara Decide To Dance

By Rediff Movies
June 17, 2022 09:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With days to go before the film's release, JugJugg Jeeyo's promotions are in in full swing.

Anil Kapoor missed elder daughter Sonam's baby shower in London to fulfill his promotional commitments.

Neetu Kapoor been promoting it everywhere... on her show, Dance Deewane Juniors... at Karan Johar's party...

And Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are making sure JugJugg Jeeyo gets a fun pre-release vibe.

A few days ago, they visited the Korum Mall in Thane, and here's what they did.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in Jugjugg Jiyo

 

First, they got everyone grooving to Nach Punjaban, the song that has everyone grooving.

"Literally every day, someone or the other has been dancing on the song and sending it to us," Varun tells Rediff.com. "Ranveer (Singh) did it with Sara Ali Khan. Be it Vicky (Kaushal), Ananya (Panday) or Vijay (Deverakonda), people are doing it and sending it to me, saying, 'We have also done it.'"

Videos: Kind courtesy Adfactors PR

 

Kiara and Varun then showed off their sizzling dance movies in Rangisari.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Don't Kiara-Varun Make a HOT JODI?
Don't Kiara-Varun Make a HOT JODI?
10 Comedies That Will Cheer You
10 Comedies That Will Cheer You
The MEN in Kiara Advani's Career
The MEN in Kiara Advani's Career
US condemns BJP leaders' offensive remarks on Prophet
US condemns BJP leaders' offensive remarks on Prophet
Love Quiz: Do You Trust Your Partner?
Love Quiz: Do You Trust Your Partner?
'This Will Make Army The Last Choice For Young People'
'This Will Make Army The Last Choice For Young People'
Will India Retain Same Team for T20I?
Will India Retain Same Team for T20I?

More like this

'Bilkul naughty nahin hoon'

'Bilkul naughty nahin hoon'

What Makes Marriage Work? Varun Tells Us

What Makes Marriage Work? Varun Tells Us

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances