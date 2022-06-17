Kriti, Sara, Janhvi's WOW STYLE

The first Pinkvilla Style Icons awards was held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Mumbai's JW Marriot hotel, and Bollywood's stars walked the red carpet looking their best.

Young actors mingled with each other, danced to their movie songs and made some priceless pictures.

Veterans Asha Parekh and Poonam Dhillon also made their presence felt.

Please click on the images for a look at the star guests.

IMAGE: Is Kriti Sanon doing an Angeline Jolie on the red carpet?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kiara Advani is the toast of the season with one solid hit behind her (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) and perhaps another on the way (JugJugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan looks like a winner already).

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan made heads turn in her monochrome gown with a mesh bodice.

She bagged the Super Stylish Youth Idol award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor nails her red carpet look, and wins the Super Stylish Actor (Female) Reader's Choice award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi looks wow in red.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Jasmin Bhasin shimmers in purple.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Whatever the fate of her Bollywood debut Samrat Prithviraj may be, Manushi Chillar won the Super Stylish Emerging Talent (Female) award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Poonam Dhillon makes sure her colours suit her.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor looks like a vision in white.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Nia Sharma shows off her Super Stylish TV Star (Female) award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Urvashi Dholakia puts on some serious bling.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Masaba Gupta bags the Super Stylish Fashion Designer award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Pranutan Bahl makes a statement on the red carpet.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Asha Parekh looks elegant in a pink sari.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra wins the Super Stylish Mould-Breaker (Female) award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Singer Jasleen Royal takes home the Super Stylish Music Personality award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar