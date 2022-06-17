News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kriti, Sara, Janhvi's WOW STYLE

Kriti, Sara, Janhvi's WOW STYLE

By Rediff Movies
June 17, 2022 13:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The first Pinkvilla Style Icons awards was held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Mumbai's JW Marriot hotel, and Bollywood's stars walked the red carpet looking their best.

Young actors mingled with each other, danced to their movie songs and made some priceless pictures.

Veterans Asha Parekh and Poonam Dhillon also made their presence felt.

Please click on the images for a look at the star guests.

 

IMAGE: Is Kriti Sanon doing an Angeline Jolie on the red carpet?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani is the toast of the season with one solid hit behind her (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) and perhaps another on the way (JugJugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan looks like a winner already).
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan made heads turn in her monochrome gown with a mesh bodice.
She bagged the Super Stylish Youth Idol award.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor nails her red carpet look, and wins the Super Stylish Actor (Female) Reader's Choice award.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi looks wow in red.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Jasmin Bhasin shimmers in purple.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Whatever the fate of her Bollywood debut Samrat Prithviraj may be, Manushi Chillar won the Super Stylish Emerging Talent (Female) award.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Poonam Dhillon makes sure her colours suit her.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor looks like a vision in white.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nia Sharma shows off her Super Stylish TV Star (Female) award.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Urvashi Dholakia puts on some serious bling.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Masaba Gupta bags the Super Stylish Fashion Designer award.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Pranutan Bahl makes a statement on the red carpet.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Asha Parekh looks elegant in a pink sari.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra wins the Super Stylish Mould-Breaker (Female) award.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Singer Jasleen Royal takes home the Super Stylish Music Personality award.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Are Kartik, Sidharth doing a film together?
Are Kartik, Sidharth doing a film together?
Bollywood GETS GORGEOUS For Social Media
Bollywood GETS GORGEOUS For Social Media
Meet Bollywood's LADY KILLERS!
Meet Bollywood's LADY KILLERS!
RBI guv links big tech to harsh loan recovery methods
RBI guv links big tech to harsh loan recovery methods
Dad Things Every Indian Will Relate To
Dad Things Every Indian Will Relate To
Recipe: Vishaka's Ripe Mango Curry
Recipe: Vishaka's Ripe Mango Curry
TT: Sathiyan stuns World No 6 Darko at WTT Contender
TT: Sathiyan stuns World No 6 Darko at WTT Contender

More like this

CONFIRMED! Shah Rukh's Brahmastra Cameo

CONFIRMED! Shah Rukh's Brahmastra Cameo

The LAJAWAB Bollywood QUIZ!

The LAJAWAB Bollywood QUIZ!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances