Want To Connect With Nayanthara?

Get ready to be spooked by Nayanthara this week as her new Tamil horror film, Connect, releases in theatres on December 22.

Before that though, there was the mandatory premiere in Chennai and Nayana's fans could not get enough of her.

Phones captured the young mother's pretty smile even as husband Vignesh Shivan -- who's also the producer of the film -- stayed protectively by her side.

Nayanthara and Vignesh became parents to twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, through surrogacy in October. The premiere was their first public appearance together since the big event.

With a running time of 99 minutes, Connect is a horror thriller with no interval.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, it features Anupam Kher in a pivotal role.

At the premiere, a fan from crowd screamed, 'I love you' and Nayanthara responded, 'I love you too.'

No wonder this Lady Superstar is so popular!





Connect is the story of Susan (Nayanthara), a mother who struggles to save her daughter from an evil spirit during the lockdown.

This -- after the 2015 film, Maya -- is Nayan's second collaboration with director Ashwin Saravanan.