Home  » Movies » Wamiqa-Varun Can't Wait For Christmas

Wamiqa-Varun Can't Wait For Christmas

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 12, 2024 05:39 IST
Bhumi feels pretty... Jackie Shroff with the 'asli' Bidhu...Huma-Saqib go to a wedding...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi goes red hot for Baby John!

The actor is all set to pack a punch in the actioner, co-starring Varun Dhawan, when it releases on Christmas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunningly beautiful in shades of brown as she explores the Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi.

She's in town after her date with Spider-Man!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar feels pretty in her black floral gown designed by Gauri & Nainika.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is all about street style sass as she attends the F1 race at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jackie Shroff/Instagram

Jackie Shroff declares Sanjay Dutt as the 'asli Bhidu.' Do you guys agree?

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Like Hansika Motwani's salty-hair look?

<> 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre attends the Saryu Ghat aarti in Ayodhya and writes, 'Golden lights, sacred chants, and the divine aura of Sarayuji. Jai Shri Ram.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Salem dish out fashion goals in yellow as they attend fellow actor Aasif Khan's wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra chills with Sophie Choudry, Freddy Daruwala and Poorna Patel in Patiala after celebrating his 58th birthday in style.

REDIFF MOVIES
