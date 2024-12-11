Why The Kapoors Met Modi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

What's the Kapoor khandaan doing with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi?

Kareena Kapoor explains with a long post: 'We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

'Thank you Shree Modiji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us.'

'As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji's artistry, vision and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come.'

Raj Kapoor's birth centenary is on December 14, and the Kapoor family hopes that Modi will be a part of the big celebrations planned.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Meet the Kapoors, clockwise: Aadar Jain, Nikhil Nanda, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan Jain, Manoj Jain, Bharat Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda and Anissa Malhotra.

Raj Kapoor, 100

The Magical Raj Kapoor Partnership

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The three-day Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival will start on December 13, and will showcase 10 films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena's sons Taimur and Jeh may have missed their date with the prime minister but they get a prized autograph.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

In past interviews, Modi has revealed he has watched the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Paa and the Naseeruddin Shah starrer A Wednesday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

All ears listening to what the PM has to say.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Saif and Ranbir in conversation with Modi.

It's quite a coincidence that in one of Saif's latest films, he played Raavan (Adipurush) while Ranbir plays Ram in his next.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Is Modi asking after Saif's legendary mother Sharmila Tagore, who turned 80 over the weekend?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

An eventful afternoon indeed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

The family, in shades of white, red...and black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

The family that laughs together, stays together!