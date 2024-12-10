Baby John Trailer: Salman Steals Varun's Thunder

Varun flying around in over-the-top stunts, showing off his dance moves, taking his shirt off and throwing dialogues in masala hero style. A padded-up star vehicle churned out for the nth time, sighs Mayur Sanap.

Ever since the Baby John teaser dropped, there was chatter about a cameo by Salman Khan. The latest trailer gives away this exciting prospect and confirms that the superstar will indeed make an appearance in the Varun Dhawan starrer.

With that, Baby John, just like Singham Again, pays no heed to the audiences' theatre experience by leaving no room for surprises.

On hindsight, it seems like a sensible decision on the makers' part because this film is just a recycled version of Theri, with Varun posturing as an alpha male but severely lacking the swag that Vijay put up so effortlessly in the Tamil original.

The trailer shows the mass-ified Varun flying around in over-the-top stunts, showing off his dance moves, taking his shirt off and throwing dialogues in masala film hero style.

That's essentially a padded-up star vehicle that has been churned out for the nth time.

There's a heavy hangover of Jawan felt in Varun's cop avatar, who is introduced as a single father.

We see Sheeba Chaddha briefly as she playfully tries to set him up on dates.

Keerthy Suresh appears as the love interest that's generic in a template film like this.

The promo also shows Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanya Malhotra in blink-and-you-miss-it roles.

We also see Varun playing another version of the same character, which is pitted against the villain, played by Jackie Shroff in an uninspired casting choice as baddie. It is difficult to gauge what's worse about this character -- his jaded dialogue delivery or the bizarre-looking wig.

The trailer moves forward, showing us sleek shots of action choreography amplified by the BGM designed by Thaman S.

The title track sounded better in the film's teaser, but here, it is all dialled up to 11, giving it an unnecessarily overblown feel.

In the final shot of the trailer, Salman appears with his face covered as he fights the bad guys. The trailer concludes with him wishing us 'Merry Christmas'.

Bhaijaan steals the thunder from Varun's one-man show.

Baby John arrives in cinemas on December 25.