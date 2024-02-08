News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'We are bursting with joy and love'

'We are bursting with joy and love'

Source: ANI
February 08, 2024 09:53 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy on February 7.

The couple shared the news on Instagram in a joint statement on Wednesday with a sweet message: '07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant.'

The 12th Fail star had thrown a jungle-themed baby shower for his wife and shared some fun pictures.

The couple fell in love while shooting for the Web series Broken but Beautiful in 2018. They got engaged in 2019, but the wedding was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They wed in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, had a traditional wedding in Sheetal's native Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.

 

