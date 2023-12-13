Vikrant's Fun Baby Shower For Sheetal

Vikrant Massey hosted a jungle-themed baby shower for his wife Sheetal, even adding a forest-themed cake!
Sharing the pictures, Sheetal writes, 'Life's about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my babyshower #hatchingsoon'.
Massey Junior will arrive in 2024.
Sheetal with her sister, Shiwani Verma.
Vikrant's parents, Meena and Jolly Massey, make a happy family portrait.
Quite a few games were arranged on the happy day.
It's a great time for Vikrant as he's also enjoying a brilliant career run after his award-worthy performance in 12th Fail.
