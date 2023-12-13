Vikrant's Fun Baby Shower For Sheetal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey hosted a jungle-themed baby shower for his wife Sheetal, even adding a forest-themed cake!

Sharing the pictures, Sheetal writes, 'Life's about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my babyshower #hatchingsoon'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Massey/Instagram

Massey Junior will arrive in 2024.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Massey/Instagram

Sheetal with her sister, Shiwani Verma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Massey/Instagram

Vikrant's parents, Meena and Jolly Massey, make a happy family portrait.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Massey/Instagram

Quite a few games were arranged on the happy day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Massey/Instagram

It's a great time for Vikrant as he's also enjoying a brilliant career run after his award-worthy performance in 12th Fail.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Massey/Instagram

The men live Sheetal's life for a while.