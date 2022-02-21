News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey's Wedding Album

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey's Wedding Album

By Rediff Movies
February 21, 2022 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actors Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Himachal Pradesh over the weekend.

The couple, who have been seeing each other for seven years, featured together in the first season of the Web series Broken But Beautiful. They were engaged in December 2019.

Sumona Chakravarti, a close friend of the couple, attended the wedding and shared beautiful pictures from it.

Please click on the images for a better look at the wedding album.

 

IMAGE: Sumona captions this beautiful picture of the newlyweds: 'Love is stronger than you imagine. Keep fighting for this magical feeling. Couldn't be happier for the two of u. Congratulations Mentals. Mr & Mrs, finally!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vikrant was flooded with congratulatory messages on social media from the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Nakuul Mehta, Akshay Oberoi, Aahana Kumra, Esha Gupta...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sumona with the groom.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The haldi ceremony.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sumona addresses Sheetal as her 'choti bahu'.
Sheetal has starred in films and shows like Long Live Brij Mohan and Upstarts.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Step Inside Abhay Deol's Glass House
Step Inside Abhay Deol's Glass House
Gehraiyaan Effect? Deepika Is Stunning!
Gehraiyaan Effect? Deepika Is Stunning!
Marriage suits Karishma, doesn't it?
Marriage suits Karishma, doesn't it?
Under-19 team manager recounts harrowing experience
Under-19 team manager recounts harrowing experience
K'taka okays bills to hike CM, ministers' salaries
K'taka okays bills to hike CM, ministers' salaries
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up

More like this

Hina Khan's AMAZING Egypt Holiday

Hina Khan's AMAZING Egypt Holiday

Alia Magic Stuns Berlin

Alia Magic Stuns Berlin

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances