Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey's Wedding Album

Actors Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Himachal Pradesh over the weekend.

The couple, who have been seeing each other for seven years, featured together in the first season of the Web series Broken But Beautiful. They were engaged in December 2019.

Sumona Chakravarti, a close friend of the couple, attended the wedding and shared beautiful pictures from it.

IMAGE: Sumona captions this beautiful picture of the newlyweds: 'Love is stronger than you imagine. Keep fighting for this magical feeling. Couldn't be happier for the two of u. Congratulations Mentals. Mr & Mrs, finally!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

IMAGE: Vikrant was flooded with congratulatory messages on social media from the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Nakuul Mehta, Akshay Oberoi, Aahana Kumra, Esha Gupta...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

IMAGE: Sumona with the groom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

IMAGE: The haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

IMAGE: Sumona addresses Sheetal as her 'choti bahu'.

Sheetal has starred in films and shows like Long Live Brij Mohan and Upstarts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram