Whose Shaadi Is Sunny Attending?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krishna Bhatt/Instagram

It was a weekend of Bollywood weddings.

Besides Madhu Manthena's wedding to Ira Trivedi, Vikram Bhatt's director daughter Krishna wed Vedant Sarda on June 11 in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krishna Bhatt/Instagram

Their pre-wedding ceremonies started with the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

For their special day, Vedant opted for a white and golden sherwani while Krishna wore a red and gold lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Quite a few Bollywood celebs graced the occasion, including Aamir Khan, who was there for his Ghulam Director Vikram Bhatt.

Kunal Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also attended.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone seemed quite excited about her 'first family trip to a wedding'.

The actor owes her Bollywood career to Mahesh Bhatt after he offered her a film on the sets of Bigg Boss.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Mahesh Bhatt was accompanied by Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gorand Screenwriter Suhrita Das.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Bobby Deol gets snapped with Mahesh.

Video: Watch Krishna get married to Vedant here.

Krishna got engaged to Vedant in December 2022.

Proud father Vikram Bhatt expressed his happiness in a long post on Instagram: 'Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away -- in the words from the #fiddlerontheroof

'Is this the little girl I carried ...Is this the little boy at play? I don't remember growing older.. When did they? When did she get to be a beauty..When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn't it yesterday when they were small? Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset...Swiftly flow the days..Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers..Blossoming even as we gaze..Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset Swiftly fly the years One season following another Laiden with happiness and tears.'

Krishna's directorial film 1920 - Horrors of the Heart is all set to hit theatres on June 23.