How Sonam Celebrated Her 38th Birthday

Sunny gets trendy... Shilpa goes to London... Raashii enjoy a hearty meal...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anand Ahuja/Instagram

On Sonam Kapoor's 38th birthday on June 9, her family showered her with love on social media, posting sweet pictures of the actor.

Husband Anand Ahuja shares the best one of Sonam and their young son Vayu and writes, 'Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor ... Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it's your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan, 'Um Vayu'. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor clicks a picture in 'golden hour'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone shows us how trendy she can be.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty, who celebrated her birthday on June 8, is 'blooming in London'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna enjoys a meal on a 'blissful summer evening'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde promotes the series Breaking Bad as she wears a T-shirt, which reads Los Pollos Hermanos, a fictional fast food restaurant from the television series.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

'When friends capture your essence. She may not be a pro photographer, but she could be! What do you think?' asks Abhay Deol as he shares a picture clicked by a friend at his Goa home.