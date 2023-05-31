Upasana's Comfortable Maternity Style

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together in July.

While Upasana may not be a hotshot celeb like her star husband, she sure knows her way around fashion.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at her comfortable -- but pricey! -- maternity style.

Upasana looks radiant in her first trimester, in a Manish Malhotra sequined sari, paired with a matching blouse and exquisite diamond jewelry.

Upasana steps out for an event in a black maxi dress. Delicate jewelry adds that chic factor to her attire.

For her baby shower, Upasana kept her style simple yet cool in a flowy blue pleated tunic dress.

The mommy-to-be flaunts her baby bump in an all-black casual ensemble.

At the pre-Oscars bash hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Upasana looked pretty in a printed breezy kaftan.

Upasana looked effortlessly gorgeous at the Oscar ceremony in a white handwoven silk sari from Designer Jayanti Reddy's collection. It was made with recycled materials, keeping in mind Upasana's belief in sustainable fashion.

For the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Upasana matches her husband with designs from the shelves of Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Giving us boss lady vibes in a white jumpsuit teamed with a sequined white jacket, that's Upasana in her corporate attire.

Alia Bhatt rocked a velvet maxi dress during her pregnancy and now, here's Upasana looking beautiful in her velvet dress as she meets up with Sadhguru.

Upasana announced her pregnancy in style, wearing a Raw Mango outfit, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.