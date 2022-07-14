Vaani-Ranbir Get MOBBED!

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Wednesday.

Vaani Kapoor promotes her film, Shamshera, on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors.

Ranbir Kapoor follows close behind.

Guess who he bumps into on set?

Mum Neetu Kapoor, who is one of the judges on the show.

Mother and son not only posed for pictures but also brought the house down with their dancing!

Ranbir keeps Vaani close as they get mobbed by the crowd.

But takes the time to pose for pictures.

Aamir Khan was on the show too promoting his film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Tejasswi Prakash, who co-hosts the show, looks like a million bucks.

Her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who hosts the show with her, wears a blingy blazer.

After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria joins Arjun Kapoor in promoting Ek Villain Returns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Jacqueline Fernandez visits the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Taapsee Pannu and cricket legend Mithali Raj chat with FICCI Ladies Organisation Chairperson Shubhraa Maheshwari in Hyderabad. The duo -- who recently played a fun match in Mumbai -- are promoting their film, Shabaash Mithu.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Mahesh Bhatt and Akshay Oberoi promote their upcoming supernatural horror, Judaa Hoke Bhi. The film has been directed by Vikram Bhatt.