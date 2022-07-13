News
Rediff.com  » Movies » KWK: Just What Will Janhvi, Sara Talk About?

KWK: Just What Will Janhvi, Sara Talk About?

By Rediff Movies
July 13, 2022 14:20 IST
Soha twins with Inaaya... Lisa bonds with Zack... Dhanush is 'super thrilled'...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

So what will BFFs Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan discuss with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan?

Vijay Devarakonda, of course!

To hear them spill some more 'koffee beans', watch the episode this Thursday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan twins with daughter Inaaya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

Lisa Haydon spends a laidback day with son Zack.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

'This is a motivational post. You should go out and do something. Not me, YOU,' writes Diana Penty.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/Instagram

Dhanush shares a picture with Directors Joe and Anthony Russo and announces, '@therussobrothers are coming to India soon, Super thrilled.'

The directors have directed Dhanush in his forthcoming Netflix film, The Gray Man.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

Kushboo takes a selfie and says, 'If only looks could kill.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nauheed Cyrusi/Instagram

Nauheed Cyrusi enjoys poha in the rain.

 

Rediff Movies
