KWK: Just What Will Janhvi, Sara Talk About?

Soha twins with Inaaya... Lisa bonds with Zack... Dhanush is 'super thrilled'...
So what will BFFs Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan discuss with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan?
Vijay Devarakonda, of course!
To hear them spill some more 'koffee beans', watch the episode this Thursday.
Soha Ali Khan twins with daughter Inaaya.
Lisa Haydon spends a laidback day with son Zack.
'This is a motivational post. You should go out and do something. Not me, YOU,' writes Diana Penty.
Dhanush shares a picture with Directors Joe and Anthony Russo and announces, '@therussobrothers are coming to India soon, Super thrilled.'
The directors have directed Dhanush in his forthcoming Netflix film, The Gray Man.
Kushboo takes a selfie and says, 'If only looks could kill.'
Nauheed Cyrusi enjoys poha in the rain.