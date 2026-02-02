Vaani, Deepika, Kriti Get Super Stylish

Bollywood ladies kicked off the year in sheer elegance. Donning beautiful outfits, from lehengas and saris to short dresses and suits, January was definitely high on fashion.

Namrata Thakker picks the ladies, who dressed the best in January.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Dripping in gold, Vaani Kapoor makes a statement in a dazzling mirror mosaic outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone attends her bestie's wedding in New York wearing a stunning bandhani sari teamed with a multi-hued embroidered blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon nailed her fashion game at sister Nupur Sanon's wedding, but her sangeet look was the best, as she rocked Abhinav Mishra's lehenga set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia slays the denim dress with a retro twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani looks gorgeous in her ivory net Monika Jaisingh sari, with a heavily embellished blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty kicks off 2026 with a sparkling mini dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's black and gold brocade pantsuit screams power dressing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey proves just how elegant and sexy white can be in her pretty lil dress with a plunging neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Sometimes there is nothing more chic than a tailored suit with a pop of colour, like the one Manushi Chillar is wearing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi's red oversized bomber jacket is a closet staple for all those who love edgy casuals.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff