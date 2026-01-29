HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
9 Great Hair Ideas From Wamiqa, Sanya...

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 29, 2026 10:05 IST

Bollywood celebrities wear new hairstyles in the new year.

New year, new hair. That's the mantra celebrities seem to be living by in 2026.

If you're also planning to go chop chop, Namrata Thakker gives you some great ideas from these beautiful ladies!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi looks gorgeous in her white dress, dewy makeup and short hairdo with a dash of brown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor can't get enough of her new short hairdo, and neither can we.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal glows even more, courtesy that chic haircut with a cool colour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor gives us major hair goals while flaunting her stunning new hairstyle.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Messy hair, don't care! strong>Diana Penty definitely knows how to rock short hair with sass and confidence.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra ditches her curls for a straight hair look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur can't stop obsessing over her new haircut.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

Ahsaas Channa lets her hair down, keeping her fashion game on point.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aksha Pardasany/Instagram

Jamtara actress Aksha Pardasany bids goodbye to her long tresses, rocking a cute hair makeover.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
