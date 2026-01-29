9 Great Hair Ideas From Wamiqa, Sanya...

Bollywood celebrities wear new hairstyles in the new year.
New year, new hair. That's the mantra celebrities seem to be living by in 2026.
If you're also planning to go chop chop, Namrata Thakker gives you some great ideas from these beautiful ladies!
Wamiqa Gabbi looks gorgeous in her white dress, dewy makeup and short hairdo with a dash of brown.
Khushi Kapoor can't get enough of her new short hairdo, and neither can we.
Kajal Aggarwal glows even more, courtesy that chic haircut with a cool colour.
Vaani Kapoor gives us major hair goals while flaunting her stunning new hairstyle.
Messy hair, don't care! strong>Diana Penty definitely knows how to rock short hair with sass and confidence.
Sanya Malhotra ditches her curls for a straight hair look.
Avneet Kaur can't stop obsessing over her new haircut.
Ahsaas Channa lets her hair down, keeping her fashion game on point.
Jamtara actress Aksha Pardasany bids goodbye to her long tresses, rocking a cute hair makeover.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff