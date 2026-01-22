When Ananya, Rashmika Date...

Dating in 2026 is not just about where you are going; it is about the vibe you are bringing.

In 2026, date night dressing is all about feeling confident, comfortable and a little bit cinematic. Think outfits that feel effortless but still make your crush do a double take.

Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a cool girl who likes to keep things chill or someone who loves to dress up even for a coffee, here are the looks that will make sure your date remembers you long after the bill is paid.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna’s corset and metallic denim combo is your go-to for a casual but flirty evening. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: This look is perfect for a bold first date or a late night dinner where you want to make a strong impression. Ananya Panday shows exactly how to do it. The red halter brings the romance while the oversized leather jacket adds that cool girl edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya’s polka dot satin slip dress is made for romantic dinners and late-night dessert dates. The satin fabric feels dreamy and perfect for when you want to look like you just walked out of a romcom. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

IMAGE: Harnaaz Sandhu’s satin pink blazer with a black mini skirt is perfect for a dinner date at a classy restaurant or a rooftop bar. This look is for girls who love power dressing but still want to feel cute. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia’s strapless red corset dress is made for candlelight dinners and special nights. The red shade is classic date night energy while her fresh no-makeup look is all about timeless romance without going over the top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Krithi Shetty’s floral dress with tie up straps is perfect for coffee dates, brunches or long walks. This look works best for girls who love a soft and girly vibe. This slit adds just the right hint of flirtiness without losing the cute factor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram