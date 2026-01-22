When Ananya, Rashmika Date...

Dating in 2026 is not just about where you are going; it is about the vibe you are bringing.
In 2026, date night dressing is all about feeling confident, comfortable and a little bit cinematic. Think outfits that feel effortless but still make your crush do a double take.
Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a cool girl who likes to keep things chill or someone who loves to dress up even for a coffee, here are the looks that will make sure your date remembers you long after the bill is paid.
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna’s corset and metallic denim combo is your go-to for a casual but flirty evening. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
IMAGE: This look is perfect for a bold first date or a late night dinner where you want to make a strong impression. Ananya Panday shows exactly how to do it. The red halter brings the romance while the oversized leather jacket adds that cool girl edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Ananya’s polka dot satin slip dress is made for romantic dinners and late-night dessert dates. The satin fabric feels dreamy and perfect for when you want to look like you just walked out of a romcom. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram
IMAGE: Harnaaz Sandhu’s satin pink blazer with a black mini skirt is perfect for a dinner date at a classy restaurant or a rooftop bar. This look is for girls who love power dressing but still want to feel cute. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram
IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia’s strapless red corset dress is made for candlelight dinners and special nights. The red shade is classic date night energy while her fresh no-makeup look is all about timeless romance without going over the top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
IMAGE: Krithi Shetty’s floral dress with tie up straps is perfect for coffee dates, brunches or long walks. This look works best for girls who love a soft and girly vibe. This slit adds just the right hint of flirtiness without losing the cute factor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram
IMAGE: Shreya Chaudhary’s denim-on-denim look is ideal for movie dates, bowling nights or casual hangouts that might turn into something more. The strapless denim corset top and baggy jeans feel laid back while the gold jewellery makes it date-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram