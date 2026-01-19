Shalini Is Living A Love Story

Shalini Pandey's wardrobe feels like a costume reference for a romantic movie where sunsets last longer, dresses flow dramatically and soft glam does all the magic.

Here’s a look at Rahu Ketu actress’ most swoon-worthy fashion moments.

IMAGE: Shalini keeps things fairytale perfect in an ivory satin corset dress, dainty earrings and zero fuss. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

IMAGE: A long, flowy floral dress makes it look like she belongs in a field of wildflowers.

IMAGE: A white deep-neck mini gets a glamorous twist with a diamond choker and silver strappy heels.

IMAGE: Shalini looks like a modern day sea siren in an olive green coord with a buttoned blouse and mermaid-cut skirt.

IMAGE: She glows in a lustrous bronze lehenga with a tiny blouse; the dupatta draped from behind and a delicate necklace are just the right touch.

IMAGE: Shalini is a soft girl in every sense, dressed in an off shoulder chocolate brown dress, dewy makeup and blow-dried hair.

IMAGE: A white knitted sweater dress and heart-shaped earrings is peak rom-com winter dressing.