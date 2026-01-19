HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shalini Is Living A Love Story

January 19, 2026 09:29 IST

Shalini Pandey's wardrobe feels like a costume reference for a romantic movie where sunsets last longer, dresses flow dramatically and soft glam does all the magic.

Here’s a look at Rahu Ketu actress’ most swoon-worthy fashion moments. 

IMAGE: Shalini keeps things fairytale perfect in an ivory satin corset dress, dainty earrings and zero fuss. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A long, flowy floral dress makes it look like she belongs in a field of wildflowers.

 

IMAGE: A white deep-neck mini gets a glamorous twist with a diamond choker and silver strappy heels.

 

IMAGE: Shalini looks like a modern day sea siren in an olive green coord with a buttoned blouse and mermaid-cut skirt.

 

IMAGE: She glows in a lustrous bronze lehenga with a tiny blouse; the dupatta draped from behind and a delicate necklace are just the right touch.

 

IMAGE: Shalini is a soft girl in every sense, dressed in an off shoulder chocolate brown dress, dewy makeup and blow-dried hair.

 

IMAGE: A white knitted sweater dress and heart-shaped earrings is peak rom-com winter dressing.

Meenaakshi Is Anything But Ordinary
Is Zoya The New Fashion It Girl?
Ashika Has A Desi Heart & A Cool Girl Soul
Riddhi, The Cutie To Watch Out For!
Nidhhi Agerwal Loves To Experiment With...
