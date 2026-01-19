Alia, Pooja, Khushi Are Having A Pyjama Party

Who said nightwear has to be boring old tees and faded pyjamas? Pyjama parties and sleepovers are the perfect excuse to dress down in the best way.

From pop-culture nightwear to pastel princess sets, celebrities are showing us how to look cute even in slumber.

Bookmark these looks and don’t give up on your diva-ness at any time of the day... or night!

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde’s Rolling Stones pyjama set featuring black shorts covered in the iconic logo and a matching white tee is for when you want to rock and roll at a slumber party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor threw a pyjama party for her 25th birthday and looked straight out of a fairytale in a baby pink gingham set. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt’s pyjama set with pink hearts -- BTW, love the balloon-sleeved shirt -- is the kind of nightwear that makes you want to click a million mirror selfies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi’s midnight blue velvet pyjama set is luxe and perfect for winter nights; all you need now is yummy hot chocolate. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif’s lavender tie-dye set lounge -- with an oversized tee and ankle-length joggers -- is ideal for laid-back pyjama parties where you want easy, breezy and ultra-comfy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE Athiya Shetty pairs a printed tank top with beige striped pyjamas and throws on a white breezy shrug, proving layering works even in nightwear. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram