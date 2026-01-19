HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Alia, Pooja, Khushi Are Having A Pyjama Party

By RISHIKA SHAH
January 19, 2026 13:12 IST

Who said nightwear has to be boring old tees and faded pyjamas? Pyjama parties and sleepovers are the perfect excuse to dress down in the best way.

From pop-culture nightwear to pastel princess sets, celebrities are showing us how to look cute even in slumber.

Bookmark these looks and don’t give up on your diva-ness at any time of the day... or night! 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde’s Rolling Stones pyjama set featuring black shorts covered in the iconic logo and a matching white tee is for when you want to rock and roll at a slumber party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor threw a pyjama party for her 25th birthday and looked straight out of a fairytale in a baby pink gingham set. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt’s pyjama set with pink hearts -- BTW, love the balloon-sleeved shirt -- is the kind of nightwear that makes you want to click a million mirror selfies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi’s midnight blue velvet pyjama set is luxe and perfect for winter nights; all you need now is yummy hot chocolate. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif’s lavender tie-dye set lounge -- with an oversized tee and ankle-length joggers -- is ideal for laid-back pyjama parties where you want easy, breezy and ultra-comfy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE Athiya Shetty pairs a printed tank top with beige striped pyjamas and throws on a white breezy shrug, proving layering works even in nightwear. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE If you can’t be goofy at a pyjama party, when can you be goofy? Karisma Kapoor’s quirky printed nightwear with funky pyjamas reminds us that bedtime fashion is all about fun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

