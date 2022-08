After a 'continuous streak of work, work, work', newly-weds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are taking a much-deserved break in Spain.

The cute couple are capturing beautiful memories as they travel through Barcelona.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh celebrate Independence Day in Barcelona.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

A splash of India in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Outside the Sagrada Familia church.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

The mandatory bus tour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Time to chill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Has this couple inspired this moment?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

A lovely candlelight dinner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Romance on the plane to Spain.