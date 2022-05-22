News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Twinkle, Twinkle, Red Star!

By Rediff Movies
May 22, 2022 18:07 IST
Click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar ran into on Saturday:

 

IMAGE: Twinkle Khanna, outside a salon.
Did she do something to her lovely red locks?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kajol visits a salon too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal attends dance class.
Is he getting ready for his next film, Govinda Naam Mera?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings at the Shani Temple for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday visits Karan Johar.
She stars in Johar's production, Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
The film is scheduled to release this August.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana promotes Anubhav Sinha's Anek, which releases next week.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan visits a doctor.
Hope all is well with the star.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora heads to the gym.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Later in the day, she was spotted at the doctor's; she had met with a road accident last month.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Gauri Khan visits the same clinic as well.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Umar Riaz, at the airport.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rajpal Yadav attends the screening of his film, Ardh.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ardh also stars Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik, seen here with hubby Abhinav Shukla.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rubina's co-star, Hiten Tejwani, arrives with wife Gauri Pradhan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Singer Palak Muchhal has sung for her brother's directorial debut.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The film's Writer and Director Palaash Muchhal joins in.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nikki Tamboli, who was with Rubina in Bigg Boss 14, looks stunning.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shristy Rode -- who participated in Bigg Boss 12 -- poses with Rubina.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
