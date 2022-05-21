Why's Akshay UPSET?

IMAGE: The Mission Cinderella team (from left) -- Producer Vashu Bhagnani; his wife Pooja Bhagnani; their daughter Deepshikha Bhagnani Deshmukh; Director Ranjit Tewari; Akshay Kumar; Rakul Preet Singh; Chandrachur Singh; Jackky Bhagnani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranjit Tewari/Instagram

Disney+ Hotstar has taken serious note of the poor response to Akshay Kumar's latest release Bachchan Pandey and to the trailer of his next film, the historical Prithviraj.

As a result, they are now planning to convert the actor's underproduction starrer Mission Cinderella into a Web series.

The changeover plan has apparently not gone down well with Akshay who is unhappy about this backdoor entry into the Web series platform.

Close friends say Akshay has no control over the format Disney+ Hotstar chooses to adopt for the content they've shot with him.

"He may not like what's being done to Mission Cinderella. But he has no control over its final shape and format," one of Akshay's reveals to Subhash K Jha.

In Disney+ Hotstar's defence, the uncertainty that surrounds theatrical releases post COVID has put a huge question mark on forthcoming feature films, especially those which might be better off -- as a movie or as a series -- on the digital platform.

Mission Cinderella, a remake of the 2015 Tamil serial-killer thriller Ratsasan. may start a new trend.