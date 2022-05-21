News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why's Akshay UPSET?

Why's Akshay UPSET?

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 21, 2022 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Mission Cinderella team (from left) -- Producer Vashu Bhagnani; his wife Pooja Bhagnani; their daughter Deepshikha Bhagnani Deshmukh; Director Ranjit Tewari; Akshay Kumar; Rakul Preet Singh; Chandrachur Singh; Jackky Bhagnani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranjit Tewari/Instagram

Disney+ Hotstar has taken serious note of the poor response to Akshay Kumar's latest release Bachchan Pandey and to the trailer of his next film, the historical Prithviraj.

As a result, they are now planning to convert the actor's underproduction starrer Mission Cinderella into a Web series.

The changeover plan has apparently not gone down well with Akshay who is unhappy about this backdoor entry into the Web series platform.

 

Close friends say Akshay has no control over the format Disney+ Hotstar chooses to adopt for the content they've shot with him.

"He may not like what's being done to Mission Cinderella. But he has no control over its final shape and format," one of Akshay's reveals to Subhash K Jha.

In Disney+ Hotstar's defence, the uncertainty that surrounds theatrical releases post COVID has put a huge question mark on forthcoming feature films, especially those which might be better off -- as a movie or as a series -- on the digital platform.

Mission Cinderella, a remake of the 2015 Tamil serial-killer thriller Ratsasan. may start a new trend.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Look who came to watch Kangana's Dhaakad
Look who came to watch Kangana's Dhaakad
Panchayat 2 Review
Panchayat 2 Review
Like Urvashi's Shades And Bling?
Like Urvashi's Shades And Bling?
Cannes: High-Slit Red Carpet Styles
Cannes: High-Slit Red Carpet Styles
Can You Crack This Whiskey Quiz?
Can You Crack This Whiskey Quiz?
Revealed: The All-New Scorpio N
Revealed: The All-New Scorpio N
CSK-RR: Top Performer: Magical Moeen
CSK-RR: Top Performer: Magical Moeen

More like this

NextGen Deol, Dhillon, Barjatya Team Up

NextGen Deol, Dhillon, Barjatya Team Up

Kiara, Kartik are SURROUNDED BY LOVE!

Kiara, Kartik are SURROUNDED BY LOVE!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances