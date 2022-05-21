News
Kartik Aaryan In Bhool Bhulaiya 3

Kartik Aaryan In Bhool Bhulaiya 3

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 21, 2022 12:09 IST
IMAGE: A police inspector takes a selfie with Kartik Aaryan as the actor visits the SiddhiVinayak temple in Prabhadevi, central Mumbai, to pray for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has opened to rousing collections.

This is Kartik's biggest opener at the boxoffice, beating his other hits like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Lukka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety by a wide margin.

IMAGE: Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiya 2.
 

Significantly, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is the first Hindi post-Covid release to hit the bull's eye in spite of not being a larger-than-life costume drama or a gangster epic.

At a time when family and other dramas and starring A-listers, like Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, Ajay Devgan's Runway 34 and Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, have bitten the dust, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has broken the jinx on the family-entertainer genre.

"Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has ended the prolonged dry spell at the box office," says Roshan Singh a Bihar-based film distributor.

And now, we hear that a third film in the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise is already being planned. With Kartik Aaryan in the lead, of course.

While the gap between the first Bhool Bhulaiya film and the second was 15 years, the gap between Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 3 would be no more than two years.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUBHASH K JHA
