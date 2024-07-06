Triptii-Vicky Have A Party Anthem For You

Manisha has a question...Sanya makes black look good...Krystle's motto...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are ready to rock your next party with their new song, Tera Tauba Tauba.

Vicky's dance moves have got Bollywood's superstars rooting for him.

Hrithik Roshan comments, 'Well done man. Love the style.'

Salman Khan writes, 'Great moves Vicky... Song looking good. Best wishes.'

The song has been choreographed by Bosco-Ceasar.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is a romantic comedy, which also stars Ammy Virk, and will release on July 19.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra makes a statement in black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala has a question for you: 'Life is made up of little things you like doing. What do I do when in Mumbai? I love to walk by the beach. I love the cinema hall experience but also the thrill of theatre at Prithvi. Visiting art galleries to find newer perspectives of artists young and old. I also love visiting Soho for coffee.'

'Work in Mumbai is exciting too because it is centered in creative energy. I hope it always remains so. What is your favourite things to do in #Mumbai or the city you live?#mumbaidiaries.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza's motto in life is, 'Wake Up, Make Up And Show Up!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

'What matters in the end is YOUR OWN HAPPINESS,' stresses Urvashi Dholakia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes promotes her show: 'Have you watched Bada Sheher Choti Family yet?'